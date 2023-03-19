Report reveals where Aaron Rodgers trade talks stand

The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers have been working on an Aaron Rodgers trade for quite some time, but there does not seem to be a sense of urgency on either side to get a deal done.

Appearing on Sunday’s edition of “SportsCenter,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said teams around the NFL believe the Packers are holding out in an attempt to squeeze more out of the Jets. Green Bay does not have to pay Rodgers his $58 million option bonus until Week 1 of the 2023 season, so there is no real deadline to agree on a trade.

Despite that, Fowler said the Jets remain confident they will land Rodgers.

“So, everything appears to be in motion for the most part, they just have to find a sweet spot,” Fowler said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells. “The Packers, they have this $58 million option bonus for Rodgers that does not have to be exercised until Week 1, so they can essentially hang on to that if they want.

“Meanwhile, I’m hearing the Jets are confident they can remain a little patient here and this will all sort out. There’s not another team involved that I’ve found, and so it’s just a bit of a stare-off.”

Rodgers has openly said he wants to play for the Jets. If the Packers are unable to agree on compensation with the New York, the four-time MVP could retire and leave Green Bay with nothing but salary cap relief.

A recent report claimed the Packers are trying to get quite a bit from the Jets, but they may need to lower their asking price.