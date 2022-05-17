Reporter reveals Baker Mayfield’s likely training camp plans

Baker Mayfield has made his displeasure with the Cleveland Browns known after how the team handled the Deshaun Watson trade. Despite the animosity between the two sides, Mayfield remains in Cleveland, and the situation is expected to get much more awkward.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday and revealed that he believes Mayfield will be in attendance at Browns training camp.

“He’s gotta be at training camp,” Rapoport said. “Training camp would be awkward. I’m sure he will show up. It’s all awkward. I think in the end they can come up with a situation that both sides agree with, but it is going to be weird until they get to that point.”

"It will be awkward but I'm sure Baker Mayfield will show up for Cleveland Browns training camp" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/jGfPdBKtVC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 16, 2022

Having to show up for training camp for a team that you ripped earlier in the offseason could be incredibly uncomfortable for both Mayfield and the Browns.

Mayfield is owed more than $18 million in 2022. That guaranteed money is a main reason the Browns have been unable to move him, and why Mayfield and the organization are in this awkward situation. That position is unlikely to change for quite a while, according to Rapoport.

“The most important thing for [Mayfield] is to figure out how he separates from the Browns, if he separates from the Browns,” Rapoport said. “Because I don’t see that market going anywhere anytime soon.”

It certainly looks as if Mayfield may have to tough it out until he hits free agency, unless at least one team with interest decides to trade for him.