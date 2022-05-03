Report: Browns do not want to pay portion of Baker Mayfield’s salary

The Cleveland Browns are at a crossroads with Baker Mayfield, and there is no further clarity on the quarterback’s situation.

Mayfield is seeking a trade from Cleveland. The Browns initially said they would not deal Mayfield, but the team wants to trade him since he is owed $18.85 million in 2022.

The market for Mayfield is limited, and it may be even further limited by Cleveland’s approach.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini appeared on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast” for an episode published on Tuesday. She said during her interview that the Browns do not want to pay Mayfield’s salary.

“The Cleveland Browns do not want to take on that contract. I don’t know the number they’re willing to go to … they want nothing to do with that deal. If you want Baker Mayfield, you’re going to pay that money. Cleveland’s not going to try to split it up with you,” Russini said.

Russini also said that the Seahawks have no interest in Mayfield.

“No team wants him,” Russini said of Mayfield.

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 and has been inconsistent for the Browns, playing well at times and just being bad-to-mediocre at others. He just does not seem to have a market at this point, especially now that some QB-needy teams added players during the draft. Cleveland may have to end up cutting Mayfield.

H/T Bleacher Report