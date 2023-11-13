Richard Sherman doubles down on criticism of Trevor Lawrence

Richard Sherman has refused to buy into the Trevor Lawrence hype even when the Jacksonville Jaguars are enjoying success, and the former NFL star felt his opinion was validated even further on Sunday.

Sherman has long been critical of Lawrence for failing to live up to the “generational talent” label that was placed on the former Clemson star leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft. As Lawrence struggled in Sunday’s 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Sherman took to social media to essentially say “I told you so.”

So when I make an assessment that Trevor Lawrence hasn’t been the generational talent he was billed to be coming out of Clemson, Jags fans were up in arms. The tape doesn’t lie. The team has won because the defense has gotten turnovers. At this point Trevor Lawrence has more… — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 12, 2023

“So when I make an assessment that Trevor Lawrence hasn’t been the generational talent he was billed to be coming out of Clemson, Jags fans were up in arms. The tape doesn’t lie,” Sherman wrote. “The team has won because the defense has gotten turnovers. At this point Trevor Lawrence has more turnovers than TDs on the season. Despite that his team has been winning. He has all the talent in the world however that has not been showcased consistently.”

One follower defended Lawrence and said Jacksonville’s wide receiver group has done nothing to help the quarterback. Sherman was undeterred.

Lmao I can put every turnover on loop for you. He has led the league since he entered. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 12, 2023

Even after the Jaguars won four consecutive games earlier this season, Sherman said he was still waiting on “this fantastic Trevor that apparently I have been missing to show up.”

Amp brother I’m waiting on this fantastic Trevor that apparently I have been missing to show up. https://t.co/vPaW2iv85Z — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 20, 2023

Lawrence may have even responded to the criticism at one point.

Y’all keep your opinions and we’ll keep finding ways to win 👀 #Analysts pic.twitter.com/22xQHp2SIA — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) October 21, 2023

Lawrence was 17/29 for 185 yards and 2 interceptions on Sunday. He did not play well, but the Jaguars looked terrible in all phases. The Jaguars had won five straight heading into their game against San Francisco, and Lawrence had a passer rating of 100 or better in four of those games.

While Lawrence is not lighting up the stat sheet, he has played well enough over the past two seasons to keep the Jaguars in playoff contention. The strides he took under Doug Pederson in 2022 were impressive, especially considering Lawrence had to endure the disaster that was Urban Meyer the year before.

To Sherman’s point, Lawrence has not played at the MVP level that some expected. If Lawrence did take that massive leap, the Jaguars would be incredibly tough to beat.