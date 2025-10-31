Richie Incognito has harsh message for the Dolphins

Things have gotten so bad for the Miami Dolphins that even one of their most infamous former players has seen enough.

The Dolphins fell to 2-7 on Thursday night with their 28-6 Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. Fans booed the home team loudly throughout the game, and former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Richie Incognito feels that all the criticism is warranted.

During the loss, Incognito called for Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to “clean house.” Incognito, who played for Miami from 2010-2013, said he believes the team has quit on head coach Mike McDaniel.

“I’ve seen enough. This team’s quit on Mike McDaniel. Time for Mr. Ross to clean house and reset the culture,” Incognito wrote on X.

Incognito’s tenure with the Dolphins came to an abrupt end following allegations that he mistreated one of his teammates. The former third-round pick made one of his four Pro Bowl appearances when he was with Miami in 2012. Incognito also played for the St. Louis Rams, Buffalo Bills and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders during his 13-year career.

The Dolphins gave fans a slight glimmer of hope when they blew the Atlanta Falcons out on the road in Week 8, but that is now looking like a fluke. The team we saw on Thursday night was more consistent with the product Miami has put on the field all season.

McDaniel was already facing intense scrutiny before the loss to the Ravens, and most people believe it is a matter of when — not if — he will be fired. Incognito is far from the only person who wants to see that happen sooner rather than later.