Ron Rivera makes funny Mike McCarthy joke at press conference

Ron Rivera cracked a funny joke with an allusion to Mike McCarthy on Tuesday.

Rivera was asked if there is anything Washington can do in order to start off faster in games. His suggestion involved bringing a sledgehammer to smash some pumpkins.

Asked about starting slow and if there's anything they could tweak with their schedule to help that, Ron Rivera said, "I mean, I could bring a sledgehammer and smash pumpkins." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 24, 2020

What does that have to do with McCarthy? Well, the Dallas Cowboys head coach used a sledgehammer to smash something the day before the team’s Week 11 win. The tactic may have helped his team get a win over Minnesota.

Washington beat Cincinnati 20-9 in Week 11, but they were down 9-7 at the half before outscoring the Bengals 13-0 in the second half.

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the NFC East with a 3-6-1 record. The other three teams — Dallas, Washington and the New York Giants — are all 3-7.