Saquon Barkley explains viral confrontation with fans

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley offered some more context for a viral video that emerged Sunday of him getting into it with some fans.

Barkley had previously said he confronted a fan who reacted positively to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’ injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. The running back added more context on Thursday, saying he does not mind critical fans, but takes offense when injured players are targeted.

“You have a fan just ‘mother—-ing’ him. That just doesn’t sit well with me,” Barkley said, via Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. “He’s helpless. He can’t do nothing.

“Go ahead and boo. Or go ahead and cheer. That’s part of the game. But have sympathy at the same time. He’s a human being. Out of all people, it shouldn’t be 8.”

Jones suffered a neck injury taking a hit late in Sunday’s game. He did not return, but the Giants seem optimistic that he will be able to play in Week 6.

Giants players have gained some attention for being critical of fans lately. In this instance, however, Barkley’s response is entirely justified.