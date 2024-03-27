Saquon Barkley takes stab at trying to bring Jason Kelce out of retirement

Running back Saquon Barkley didn’t need much time to begin endearing himself to Philadelphia Eagles fans. His first order of business? Get Jason Kelce back on the offensive line.

Barkley recently appeared on the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast. While the episode has yet to come out as of writing, a snippet of their conversation was posted on the podcast’s official X account.

In the 15-second clip, Jason expressed how excited he was to watch Barkley in an Eagles uniform as supporter this coming season. Barkley teased that the elder Kelce could still be a part of the action if he wanted.

“Dude, it’s going to be so fun to watch. It’s going to be so fun to be a part of. It’s going to be great,” Jason Kelce said.

“You don’t gotta watch it, you know?” Barkley responded.

Saquon came on the show and started recruiting 👀 NEW EPISODE DROPS TOMORROW! @BWWings pic.twitter.com/4AfuTkWSuH — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 27, 2024

Given the huge spectacle surrounding Jason Kelce’s retirement — including an emotional press conference that had Travis Kelce in tears — it’s hard to imagine the Eagles star going back on his decision within the same offseason.

But as NFL fans have seen relatively recently with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, some of the all-time greats might have trouble staying away from the game, at least at first.

Jason Kelce played the game at the highest level for 13 seasons. The Eagles fan favorite earned eight Pro Bowl nods and was named 1st-team All-Pro seven times.

It’s hard to blame Barkley for at least shooting his shot to get Kelce back on Philadelphia’s offensive line. Having the legendary center back would likely make Barkley’s debut season with the Eagles a whole lot easier.