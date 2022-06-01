Sean McVay reacts to Aaron Donald retirement comments

Aaron Donald’s latest comments about his contract situation may be worrying to Los Angeles Rams fans, but the organization itself appears quite relaxed.

Rams coach Sean McVay was asked about Donald’s recent remarks on Wednesday, and sounded optimistic about getting something done with his star defensive lineman. McVay said things were “trending in the right direction” with Donald, and that the defensive lineman’s stance was not news to anyone within the organization.

In a recent interview, Donald essentially said he would keep playing as long as his contract demands are met, and would be content to retire if not. While that looked alarming to the public, the Rams apparently have been aware of this stance for some time, at least judging from McVay’s response.

Donald remains a huge part of the Rams’ defense, having collected double-digit sacks for five consecutive seasons. He has three years remaining on his current deal, with an average annual salary of $22.5 million.