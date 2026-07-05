Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Fans think Commanders will target 1 veteran WR amid Brandon Aiyuk drama

Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Brandon Aiyuk wearing headphones and a 49ers sweatshirt
Aug 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

NFL fans think the Washington Commanders might be about to pivot to another wide receiver as the drama surrounding Brandon Aiyuk continues.

Aiyuk has long been linked to the Commanders and has been open about wanting to sign there once the San Francisco 49ers release him. However, Aiyuk appears to be publicly beefing with Jayden Daniels, even though Daniels was a big reason Aiyuk wanted to join Washington to begin with.

With Aiyuk’s fit in doubt, many fans suggested the Commanders might turn to Stefon Diggs instead.

Diggs is still a free agent coming off a solid season with the New England Patriots. He caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns with the New England last season, and was also recently cleared of some legal jeopardy. While the Commanders were named as a possible fit for him earlier in the offseason, there have been no concrete links between the two sides recently.

In light of Aiyuk’s off-field drama, it is entirely plausible the Commanders would be better off avoiding him altogether. Diggs could be a fit for them if they do in another direction.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App