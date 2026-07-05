Fans think Commanders will target 1 veteran WR amid Brandon Aiyuk drama

NFL fans think the Washington Commanders might be about to pivot to another wide receiver as the drama surrounding Brandon Aiyuk continues.

Aiyuk has long been linked to the Commanders and has been open about wanting to sign there once the San Francisco 49ers release him. However, Aiyuk appears to be publicly beefing with Jayden Daniels , even though Daniels was a big reason Aiyuk wanted to join Washington to begin with.

With Aiyuk’s fit in doubt, many fans suggested the Commanders might turn to Stefon Diggs instead.

Maybe Stefon Diggs is in fact, the best option for the #Commanders at this moment — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) July 4, 2026

Commander's fans sending Stefon Diggs a 2 am "You Up?" after Aiyuk started beefing with JD5 last night pic.twitter.com/ThTSdkxFRr — Sean Mitchell (@smitchell17) July 5, 2026

I’d like to be the first to welcome Stefon Diggs to the Washington Commanders https://t.co/tmFo00xzAR — Eric Nathan (@BarstoolNate) July 4, 2026

Diggs is still a free agent coming off a solid season with the New England Patriots . He caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns with the New England last season, and was also recently cleared of some legal jeopardy. While the Commanders were named as a possible fit for him earlier in the offseason, there have been no concrete links between the two sides recently.

In light of Aiyuk’s off-field drama, it is entirely plausible the Commanders would be better off avoiding him altogether. Diggs could be a fit for them if they do in another direction.