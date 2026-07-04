Brandon Aiyuk sends deranged message to Jayden Daniels

Brandon Aiyuk may have just ended his own chances of ending up with Jayden Daniels on the Washington Commanders .

Aiyuk, who’s technically still under contract with the San Francisco 49ers, has been linked to a move to the Commanders for weeks.

Aiyuk posted a video on his Instagram story on Saturday with a rather pointed message directed at Daniels, whom he tagged in the caption.

“You on my team now. You follow my rules,” Aiyuk said before making a weird face.

“Boy, I’m a grown a– man, boy. You gonna have to stop running behind your mama, and I might believe what you’re talking about. But until then, nuh uh.”

#49ers Brandon Aiyuk is throwing shade at Jayden Daniels on his IG story 👀 pic.twitter.com/Z2J1AhJ2Ak — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) July 4, 2026

After posting a seemingly threatening message in one clip, the next post Aiyuk uploaded was of him wearing a Commanders hat with a much friendlier caption.

“Let’s run it 5! Let’s see! Need you available all szn and I’ll do the same!” the caption read.

Another post from Brandon Aiyuk, this time of him wearing a Commanders hat and with the caption:



“Let’s Run it 5! Let’s see! Need you available all szn and I’ll do the same!” pic.twitter.com/EO6GOdGuMt — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) July 4, 2026

Daniels seemed to respond negatively to Aiyuk. The Commanders quarterback posted a photo of D.C. native Kevin Durant flashing two thumbs down.

Jayden Daniels has responded to Brandon Aiyuk pic.twitter.com/hg9qTfXr8H — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) July 4, 2026

Aiyuk, who’s technically still under contract with the San Francisco 49ers, has been linked to a move to the Commanders for weeks.

Daniels and Aiyuk were teammates at Arizona State for one season, with the standout wide receiver serving as Daniels’ top target.

There’s a world where Washington reunites Daniels with Aiyuk for cheap, giving the third-year quarterback another proven wideout in the building. But Aiyuk’s shenanigans seem to make that possibility further and further from a reality.