Stefon Diggs ‘escaped’ from concussion check after taking big hit on ‘SNF’

Stefon Diggs was not going to let anything get in the way of him supporting his New England Patriots teammates — not even concussion protocol.

Diggs fell hard onto the ground while making a contested catch in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. While Diggs immediately got up after making the grab, the rough contact prompted Patriots trainers to enter the All-Pro wide receiver into concussion protocol.

Stefon Diggs what a catch!



NEvsBAL on NBC

— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2025

The veteran wideout was apparently not happy about the medical precautions being taken by his team. According to the NBC broadcast, Diggs “hated” coming out of the game in the first quarter and had to be “forced” into the medical tent and “physically restrained” for medical evaluation.

Diggs reportedly “escaped out the back” of the blue medical tent and rejoined his teammates on the sideline.

Stefon Diggs apparently escaped out of the blue tent through the back during a concussion check, per the broadcast.

Elite NFL defenders already have trouble containing Diggs on the gridiron. Medical personnel and team staffers clearly had zero chance of keeping Diggs in check if the star wideout did not feel like cooperating.

Diggs did not look the least bit shaken up upon returning to the field later in the game. He caught his next three targets for 47 yards to lead the Patriots in receiving yards at halftime.