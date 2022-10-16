Teddy Bridgewater making notable change over new concussion rules

The NFL’s new addition to the concussion protocol is meant to increase player safety, but spotters are going to have to be on the lookout for players with mentalities like that of Teddy Bridgewater.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback admitted after Sunday’s game that he was making a change to his style of play to avoid being suspected of ataxia, or a lack of balance or stability after taking a hit. Bridgewater admitted he typically preferred to get up slowly after taking a hit, but was now determined to pop up quickly to avoid any suspicion of a head injury.

Teddy Bridgewater on quickly getting up after hits today to avoid any false signs of ataxia: “Your pop-up game has to be elite. If you get hit, you gotta pop right up.” …Teddy notes he likes to slowly get up after taking a hit — but he’s reluctant to do that anymore. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 16, 2022

Bridgewater has had multiple concussions in his career, and he made clear that he was supportive of the new rules. Ironically, he was actually the first player to be ruled out of a game because of them.

If Bridgewater is thinking this way, it’s a safe bet that other players are as well. Anyone experiencing actual symptoms would have a hard time hiding them, but it’s clear that players do not want to be caught up in the new protocols if they can avoid it.