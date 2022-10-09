 Skip to main content
Dolphins QB becomes first player ruled out by new concussion protocol

October 9, 2022
by Grey Papke
Aug 20, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) walks off the field after a 15-13 preseason game loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins cannot catch a break when it comes to quarterbacks suffering head injuries.

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and is in the concussion protocol. Bridgewater also had an elbow injury.

Notably, Bridgewater actually passed concussion tests, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. However, because of the league’s updated protocols adding ataxia to the list of “no-go” symptoms, Bridgewater was ruled out anyway.

The irony of the situation is that Bridgewater was starting because of Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury. The Dolphins and NFL’s controversial handling of Tagovailoa’s Week 3 injury prompted the update to the protocol in the first place. Now the Dolphins are handling Bridgewater’s injury the same way the new protocols would have had them handle Tagovailoa’s initial injury.

Bridgewater was replaced by rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, a seventh-round draft pick making his NFL debut.

