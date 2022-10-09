Dolphins QB becomes first player ruled out by new concussion protocol

The Miami Dolphins cannot catch a break when it comes to quarterbacks suffering head injuries.

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and is in the concussion protocol. Bridgewater also had an elbow injury.

Notably, Bridgewater actually passed concussion tests, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. However, because of the league’s updated protocols adding ataxia to the list of “no-go” symptoms, Bridgewater was ruled out anyway.

The #Dolphins say Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out due to concussion protocol. He passed the tests, but because of the new rule — adding ataxia to the “no-go” list — and what the ATC spotter saw, he’s out. The first player removed from play under new NFL-NFLPA protocols. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2022

The irony of the situation is that Bridgewater was starting because of Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury. The Dolphins and NFL’s controversial handling of Tagovailoa’s Week 3 injury prompted the update to the protocol in the first place. Now the Dolphins are handling Bridgewater’s injury the same way the new protocols would have had them handle Tagovailoa’s initial injury.

Bridgewater was replaced by rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, a seventh-round draft pick making his NFL debut.