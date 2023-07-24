Teddy Bridgewater has workout with NFC team

Teddy Bridgewater is in the hunt for a backup job somewhere, and he appears to have one interested suitor.

Bridgewater worked out for the Detroit Lions on Monday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that there has been longstanding interest between the two parties.

The #Lions hosted FA QB Teddy Bridgewater today, per the wire. There has been interest for some time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2023

The Lions have a firmly entrenched starting quarterback in Jared Goff, so Bridgewater would not really have a path to start in Detroit. However, their current backup is Nate Sudfeld, and rookie Hendon Hooker probably will not contribute in 2023. Bridgewater would probably be a superior option if anything were to happen to Goff.

Bridgewater supposedly had a contract offer on the table from Detroit as early as April, and the interest is lingering. The 30-year-old served in a backup role with the Miami Dolphins in 2022, throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions in five games.