Teddy Bridgewater reportedly has contract offer from interesting team

Free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater reportedly has an offer on the table from an interesting team.

Bridgewater has a strong offer from the Detroit Lions, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Several other teams are also interested as Bridgewater looks to find a backup role.

Free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater has interest from several teams, including a strong contract offer from the #Lions, per source. Bridgewater hasn’t decided where he’s playing as he takes his time this offseason. Bridgewater can reunite w/ Dan Campbell from their New Orleans days — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 8, 2023

Jared Goff is firmly entrenched as Detroit’s starting quarterback after an excellent season that saw him throw for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns. Bridgewater would be a strong backup option, however, which could be a significant deal for a team that will have playoff aspirations.

The 30-year-old Bridgewater spent the 2022 season with the Miami Dolphins, though he did get two starts due to injuries to Tua Tagovailoa. His own injury issues prevented him from playing more down the stretch. A similar role would await him in Detroit, and he would presumably welcome the chance to play for a potential contender.