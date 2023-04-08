 Skip to main content
Teddy Bridgewater reportedly has contract offer from interesting team

April 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Teddy Bridgewater in a Dolphins uniform

Aug 20, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) walks off the field after a 15-13 preseason game loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater reportedly has an offer on the table from an interesting team.

Bridgewater has a strong offer from the Detroit Lions, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Several other teams are also interested as Bridgewater looks to find a backup role.

Jared Goff is firmly entrenched as Detroit’s starting quarterback after an excellent season that saw him throw for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns. Bridgewater would be a strong backup option, however, which could be a significant deal for a team that will have playoff aspirations.

The 30-year-old Bridgewater spent the 2022 season with the Miami Dolphins, though he did get two starts due to injuries to Tua Tagovailoa. His own injury issues prevented him from playing more down the stretch. A similar role would await him in Detroit, and he would presumably welcome the chance to play for a potential contender.

