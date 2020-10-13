Titans will not be punished for COVID-19 outbreak?

There was talk recently about the Tennessee Titans being punished severely for their coronavirus outbreak, but such a punishment may not materialize.

Just before the start of Tuesday’s Titans-Buffalo Bills game in Nashville, CBS analyst Jay Feely said that he and play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy spoke with Roger Goodell before the game. According to Feely, the NFL commissioner told them that the Titans did not “willingly” break any protocol related to COVID-19.

Why is that significant? It could be an indication that no major punishment is coming for the Titans.

As of Sunday, the Titans’ organization had 24 total positive tests for the coronavirus since Sept. 24. 13 of the positive tests were for players, and 11 for staff members.

The team’s Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to Week 7 due to the positive tests. Their Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills was pushed to Tuesday in Week 5.

Remember, there was talk last week that the NFL could even make the Titans forfeit their game for breaking protocol. That obviously is not happening. And it sounds like the team isn’t about to be hammered by the league either.

If Tennessee does receive a punishment, it might be for having workouts at a different location.