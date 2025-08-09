Tom Brady faked phone call from Bill Belichick during statue ceremony

Bill Belichick was unable to attend the ceremony to unveil a statue of Tom Brady outside of Gillette Stadium on Friday night, but the legendary quarterback still managed to include his former coach in the festivities.

Brady was in Foxborough, Mass., ahead of the Patriots’ preseason game against the Washington Commanders for the unveiling of a 12-foot statue in his honor. He delivered a speech that included some entertaining moments, including one where Brady faked a phone call with Belichick.

As he was thanking Jeff Buccacio, the artist who sculpted the statue, Brady interrupted himself by pretending to answer his phone. The seven-time Super Bowl champion joked that it was Belichick on the other line telling Buccacio there is “still room for improvement.”

Brady said he knows the feeling.

Tom Brady pretended to get a call from Coach Belichick at his statue unveiling 😂 pic.twitter.com/Vm74IsvN87 — Belichick Dynasty (@BelichickDynast) August 8, 2025

Belichick is preparing for his first season as the head coach at North Carolina, which is probably why he was unable to make it to Foxborough. Any tension that previously existed between the former quarterback and his coach seems to have faded away, however, as evidenced by the way Brady has needled Belichick in recent months.

What Brady said about Belichick was very mild compared to the ruthless shot Brady took at the New York Jets.