Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Tom Brady faked phone call from Bill Belichick during statue ceremony

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Tom Brady pretends to answer the phone

Bill Belichick was unable to attend the ceremony to unveil a statue of Tom Brady outside of Gillette Stadium on Friday night, but the legendary quarterback still managed to include his former coach in the festivities.

Brady was in Foxborough, Mass., ahead of the Patriots’ preseason game against the Washington Commanders for the unveiling of a 12-foot statue in his honor. He delivered a speech that included some entertaining moments, including one where Brady faked a phone call with Belichick.

As he was thanking Jeff Buccacio, the artist who sculpted the statue, Brady interrupted himself by pretending to answer his phone. The seven-time Super Bowl champion joked that it was Belichick on the other line telling Buccacio there is “still room for improvement.”

Brady said he knows the feeling.

Belichick is preparing for his first season as the head coach at North Carolina, which is probably why he was unable to make it to Foxborough. Any tension that previously existed between the former quarterback and his coach seems to have faded away, however, as evidenced by the way Brady has needled Belichick in recent months.

What Brady said about Belichick was very mild compared to the ruthless shot Brady took at the New York Jets.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!