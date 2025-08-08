Tom Brady takes ruthless shot at Jets fans during his statue unveiling

Tom Brady, even though long retired at this point, is still beating up on New York Jets fans.

The retired New England Patriots legend Brady officially had his statue unveiled outside of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. (home of the Patriots) on Friday. It is a 12-foot-tall bronze statue that features Brady holding his helmet in one hand and with his other hand in a raised fist.

Brady marked the occasion by saying a few words in front of the crowd that had gathered for the unveiling ceremony at One Patriot Place. During his remarks, Brady got in a ruthless shot at fans of the New York Jets.

“This statue isn’t just for Pats fans,” said Brady. “It will also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year. Probably in the second quarter. Maybe the third.”

The 48-year-old Brady, who played for the Patriots in the same AFC East division as the Jets for most of his NFL career, absolutely terrorized them over the years. With Brady under center for them from 2000-19, the Patriots won the division almost every single season, limiting the Jets to just one total AFC East victory during the Brady era (in 2002). The Patriots also twice eliminated the Jets in head-to-head playoff matchups over that span, and Brady had a ridiculous individual record of 30-7 (.811) against the Jets during his professional career.

Since retiring for good after the 2022 season, Brady has had a lot of fun at the expense of his former NFL rivals. Earlier this year, it was Indianapolis Colts fans who were on the receiving end of a cold zinger from TB12.