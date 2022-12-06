 Skip to main content
Tom Brady’s daughter had funny message for him before game

December 5, 2022
by Larry Brown
Tom Brady puts up his hand

Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady pulled out yet another impressive comeback, and he dedicated the victory to his daughter.

Brady led his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. The team was down 16-3 in the fourth quarter but scored touchdowns on their final two possessions to win.

During his postgame interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters, Brady dedicated the victory to his daughter Vivian.

“It’s my daughter’s birthday, so happy birthday Vivi Lake, Daddy loves you,” Brady said.

The Bucs quarterback then shared the cute message his daughter had for him ahead of the game.

“[The win] is for her. She was a little worried when I said ‘we’re playing the Saints.’ She said, ‘oh no, Daddy.'”

Even Vivian knows well that the Saints have seemed to have Brady’s number at Raymond James Stadium.

Last season, the Saints shutout the Bucs 9-0 in Tampa in a game that helped get Dennis Allen the head coach job for New Orleans. This game was headed for a similar result until Brady came through just like he did against the Rams in Week 9.

Tom Brady
.

