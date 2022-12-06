Tom Brady’s daughter had funny message for him before game

Tom Brady pulled out yet another impressive comeback, and he dedicated the victory to his daughter.

Brady led his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. The team was down 16-3 in the fourth quarter but scored touchdowns on their final two possessions to win.

During his postgame interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters, Brady dedicated the victory to his daughter Vivian.

“It’s my daughter’s birthday, so happy birthday Vivi Lake, Daddy loves you,” Brady said.

The Bucs quarterback then shared the cute message his daughter had for him ahead of the game.

“[The win] is for her. She was a little worried when I said ‘we’re playing the Saints.’ She said, ‘oh no, Daddy.'”

Even Vivian knows well that the Saints have seemed to have Brady’s number at Raymond James Stadium.

Tom Brady has now played 11 quarters against the Saints defense at Raymond James Stadium and has yet to lead the offense to a single touchdown. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 6, 2022

Credit to #Saints DC/HC Dennis Allen and his players: Tom Brady has a turnover in all 6 regular season games vs the Saints since joining Tampa Bay in 2020. Through 1 tonight, Brady has 12 TO vs the Saints since 2020 and no more than 3 TO vs any other team, per @ESPNStatsInfo — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 6, 2022

Last season, the Saints shutout the Bucs 9-0 in Tampa in a game that helped get Dennis Allen the head coach job for New Orleans. This game was headed for a similar result until Brady came through just like he did against the Rams in Week 9.