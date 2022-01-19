Tom Brady takes funny shot at Eagles fans

Tom Brady is finally settling an old score with Philadelphia Eagles fans.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a funny video to Instagram this week where he took a shot at the Eagles faithful. Brady has history with the Eagles, having lost to them during Super Bowl LII with the New England Patriots. One sequence from the game that Philly fans never forgot about was when Brady infamously dropped an easy catch off a trick play.

Even Malcolm Jenkins expected Tom Brady to catch this trick play pass from Danny Amendola (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/4F5JKDvBZG — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) February 7, 2018

Brady got his revenge this past weekend though, while facing the Eagles no less. The Bucs won their Wild Card playoff game 31-15, and Brady managed to catch an errant pass from Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts while standing on the sideline.

The seven-time champion happily shared his redemption on Instagram, posting a video with the caption, “When Eagles fans say you can’t catch.”

Though Brady did beat them 15 years before Dropgate back in Super Bowl XXXIX, he recently admitted that the Eagles still haunt him. That means knocking Philly out of the playoffs this year and finally putting the “butter fingers” jokes to rest in the process too had to feel pretty good for Brady.

Photo: Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports