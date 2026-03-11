Ravens win Trey Hendrickson bidding war with a mammoth $112 million contract

As it turned out, the Baltimore Ravens didn’t have to look far for a new star pass rusher.

They found one right in their own division, as Trey Hendrickson moves from the Cincinnati Bengals to the Ravens on a monster four-year, $112 million contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

After controversially backing out from the trade for Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby due to health concerns, the Ravens quickly pivoted and landed the four-time Pro Bowler, beating out the competition for Hendrickson’s signature.

The Bengals did not use the franchise tag on Hendrickson, and now he’s one of their biggest problems in the AFC North. Joe Burrow will have to contend with his former teammate at least twice every season going forward.

With the Ravens, the 31-year-old Hendrickson will look to rebound from a letdown year in 2025 and help give Baltimore’s pass rush a much-needed shot in the arm.

Last season, he dealt with an injury and appeared in only seven games, collecting just 4.0 sacks with 16 combined tackles. Meanwhile, the Ravens were tied for the third-fewest sacks in the league with only 30 to their name.

In his NFL career, the former Florida Atlantic star has 81.0 sacks and 15 forced fumbles over 117 games.