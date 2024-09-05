Tom Brady had great reaction to Bill Belichick joining social media

Bill Belichick stunned the sports world this week when he joined social media, and Tom Brady had a great reaction to the big news.

Belichick debuted his new Instagram account on Wednesday ahead of the NFL season. The 72-year-old coach’s first post included a video in which he said he is just as surprised as everyone else that he has a social media profile.

Brady, who played for Belichick for two decades with the New England Patriots, shared his reaction in an Instagram video of his own on Thursday. Brady captioned the video “Welcome to the 21st century @billbelichick.”

“Alright guys, party’s over — Bill’s here. It was a good run, but we gotta shut it down. Welcome, Coach,” Brady said.

Tom Brady welcoming Bill Belichick to Instaface via IG pic.twitter.com/sX7GJHiwfw — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) September 5, 2024

Belichick was open about how much he hated social media during his tenure with the Patriots. He often meshed the names of social media platforms together in order to show — whether intentionally or not — that he wanted nothing to do with any of them.

Now that Belichick has taken on a whole host of media ventures, it makes sense for him to grow his personal brand through social media. Brady and the rest of us are anxious to see how it goes.