Chargers’ Tony Jefferson gets into it with Chiefs fans after getting ejected

Tony Jefferson helmet to helmet hit

Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson had a bit of a meltdown after he was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jefferson was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Kansas City wide receiver Tyquan Thornton during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Jefferson was deemed to have lowered his head and delivered a dangerous hit.

Jefferson got into it with several Chiefs players after the play while the league reviewed the hit. Eventually, the safety was ejected. As he went to the locker room, he removed his helmet and, according to the CBS broadcast, made some sort of gesture at Chiefs fans.

In all likelihood, Jefferson is facing a fine for the hit. He may also get one for the gesture once the league reviews that video as well.

Fortunately for Jefferson, the hit did not wind up costing his team on the drive. Patrick Mahomes was intercepted on the very next play, ensuring the Chiefs could not score any points on the drive.

