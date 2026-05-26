Dolphins legend Manny Fernandez dies at 79

Manny Fernandez, a legendary figure on the 1970s Miami Dolphins , has died, the team announced Tuesday.

The Dolphins paid tribute to Fernandez on social media with a memorial post, though no information was available on his cause of death.

“His consistency and selfless contributions on the field were instrumental to the Dolphins’ success throughout the early 1970s, particularly in the team’s three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, in which he produced some of the most memorable defensive performances in the history of the game,” the statement read.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Manny Fernandez. pic.twitter.com/nh0xcQ0YIX — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 26, 2026

Fernandez helped anchor the defense for the perfect 1972 Dolphins as a standout defensive tackle. He had six tackles and a sack in the Super Bowl win that capped off that perfect season, and was an integral part of the team’s repeat championship in 1973 as well.

The Dolphins inducted Fernandez into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2014. In eight total seasons with the Dolphins across the AFL and NFL, he had 35 sacks, and he finished ninth in MVP voting in 1970.