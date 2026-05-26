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Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs arrested

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Josh Jacobs holding a football
Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers officially began OTAs on Tuesday, but one name might not be there for some time.

Star running back Josh Jacobs was arrested and booked into jail on five charges, according to the police report obtained by Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Jacobs was arrested with the following five charges:

  • Battery/domestic abuse
  • Criminal damage to property/domestic abuse
  • Disorderly conduct/domestic abuse
  • Strangulation and suffocation
  • Intimidation of a victim

Jacobs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, released a statement saying that the Packers RB “vehemently denies the allegations.”

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course,” the statement read, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A statement also came from a Packers spokesperson.

Jacobs, who was selected No. 24 overall by the then-Oakland Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft, played five seasons with the Raiders before signing with the Packers in 2024.

Jacobs rushed for 1,329 yards in 2024 with 15 touchdowns, and he had 929 yards and 13 touchdowns this past year for Green Bay.

Jacobs was expected to be a massive part of the offense once again, but this arrest brings a lot of questions into focus on his immediate future.

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