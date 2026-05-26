Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs arrested

The Green Bay Packers officially began OTAs on Tuesday, but one name might not be there for some time.

Star running back Josh Jacobs was arrested and booked into jail on five charges, according to the police report obtained by Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Jacobs was arrested with the following five charges:

Battery/domestic abuse

Criminal damage to property/domestic abuse

Disorderly conduct/domestic abuse

Strangulation and suffocation

Intimidation of a victim

BREAKING: Josh Jacobs has been arrested and booked into jail on five charges.



Full details: pic.twitter.com/Gs8sbUV6cM — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 26, 2026

Jacobs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, released a statement saying that the Packers RB “vehemently denies the allegations.”

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course,” the statement read, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A statement also came from a Packers spokesperson.

Statement from a Packers spokesperson to The Athletic:



“We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 26, 2026

Jacobs, who was selected No. 24 overall by the then-Oakland Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft, played five seasons with the Raiders before signing with the Packers in 2024.

Jacobs rushed for 1,329 yards in 2024 with 15 touchdowns, and he had 929 yards and 13 touchdowns this past year for Green Bay.

Jacobs was expected to be a massive part of the offense once again, but this arrest brings a lot of questions into focus on his immediate future.