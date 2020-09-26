Tua Tagovailoa planning financially-savvy move for rookie year

Tua Tagovailoa is trying to be smart with his NFL money from the very start.

In an interview this week with GQ Magazine, the Miami Dolphins first-year quarterback said that he was planning to save the entirety of his rookie contract and live solely off his endorsement money.

“I’m gonna be living off of my marketing money,” said Tagovailoa. “So the endorsement money that I get, and then everything else is just put to the side. The money that I’m making from my contract, that’s put to the side. None of that’s gonna be seen.”

The 22-year-old landed $30.3 million guaranteed, including a $19.6 million signing bonus, from the Dolphins on his four-year rookie contract. As for his endorsements, Tagovailoa has already picked up deals from Adidas, Bose, Wingstop, and other companies.

It is a wise playcall from Tagovailoa, who has yet to make his NFL debut as he continues to recover from hip surgery. Granted, the ex-Heisman finalist is not the only member of the 2020 draft class who is pulling such a move.