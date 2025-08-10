Tua Tagovailoa addresses concerns about his relationship with Tyreek Hill

Tua Tagovailoa surprised some people with his recent candid comments about Tyreek Hill, but the Miami Dolphins quarterback insists the relationship between him and his teammate is in a fine place heading into the 2025 season.

Tagovailoa was asked at the start of training camp last month about the way Hill essentially demanded a trade after Miami’s Week 18 loss year. Tagovailoa said he views Hill’s relationship with the Dolphins as a “work in progress” and suggested the All-Pro wide receiver has to earn back trust.

Apparently Hill has impressed Tagovailoa over the past two-plus weeks. When asked again about his relationship with Hill during a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Tua had a somewhat different stance.

“I think we’re in a good spot. I think we’re in a really good spot,” Tagovailoa said. “He knows what he said, he said. He wishes he could have taken it back. You’ve gotta see where he’s coming from as well — the frustration, where he’s come from with winning and then coming here. Obviously, in my position, injuries and all of that, so you gotta take everything into account.

“You can’t just wash that away. You’ve gotta talk about that, but just outside of that we’ve had a good amount of conversations. Having those conversations, I really like where we’re at and where we’re getting to.”

"I think we're in a really good spot."@MiamiDolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on his relationship with WR Tyreek Hill heading into the 2025 season.



📻 https://t.co/stbxMSbZhj#PhinsUp | @LegerDouzable | @DannyKanell pic.twitter.com/MPFBYfIjUb — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 10, 2025

Hill eventually apologized for his Week 18 comments and said he wished he handled the situation better. Tagovailoa said last month that Hill needed to prove that he wants to be in Miami rather than just saying it.

Even after saying he is happy with the Dolphins, Hill had multiple social media posts during the offseason that suggested otherwise. That likely added to the frustration for Tagovailoa and other members of the team.

Hill has also had issues that have nothing to do with football. He had incidents with law enforcement last year, and his wife filed for divorce following a domestic dispute.

The Dolphins went 8-9 and missed the playoffs last year. They lost in the Wild Card Round in each of Hill’s first two seasons with the team. Hill, of course, was with the Kansas City Chiefs before being traded to Miami and won a Super Bowl with his former team.

Hill caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2022, which was his first season in Miami. In 2023, he caught 119 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Last season, Hill’s stats dropped down to 81 catches for 959 yards and 6 touchdowns in 17 games as the Dolphins dealt with poor quarterback play when Tagovailoa was unavailable. Hill also played through a wrist injury.

There has been some talk about Hill potentially being traded, but Tagovailoa insists the Dolphins are not focused on that as they look to bounce back from a losing season.