Video: Jerry Jeudy pulls a Randy Moss on his first career touchdown

Jerry Jeudy caught his first career NFL touchdown on Thursday night, and he pulled a Randy Moss while doing so.

The Denver Broncos had a 1st-and-10 at the New York Jets’ 48-yard line while trailing 7-3 in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game. Brett Rypien threw deep down the right side of the field for Jeudy.

Jets cornerback Pierre Desir was tracking Jeudy closely and in perfect position to break up the pass, but he botched it. The ball bounced off his facemask and was pulled away by Jeudy, who backpedaled into the end zone with an easy touchdown.

Jerry Jeudy just caught a TD off a guy's face pic.twitter.com/RnzeFf0W6O — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 2, 2020

That was Jeudy’s first catch of the game and first NFL touchdown. He probably never thought it would come in “Moss” style.

At least Desire made up for his embarrassing gaffe with an interception on the next Denver possession.