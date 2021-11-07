Video: Joe Burrow put on skates after throwing brutal pick-six

Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals deep into enemy territory at the start of his team’s game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but the drive ended in disaster.

Burrow threw a brutal goal-line interception to Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, who took it 100 yards the other way for a score. The play got even uglier for Burrow when he had a chance to make a tackle on Ward. He ended up falling flat on his face.

Here’s the video:

That certainly isn’t the start Burrow was hoping for, but the Bengals are probably just happy he avoided an injury. After the recent injury scare he had, Burrow is better off getting out of the way on plays like that.