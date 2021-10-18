Video: TJ Watt threw some huge punches at Alex Collins in fumble effort

TJ Watt was called for a penalty after appearing to mug Alex Collins on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Seattle Seahawks had the ball at the Pittsburgh 10 down 14-0 in the third quarter against the Steelers. They had a 1st-and-goal and handed the ball off to Alex Collins.

Collins broke a tackle, bounced around, and then was stood up by several Steelers defenders following a gain of five.

While Collins was immobilized by several Steelers, Watt started taking some huge swings as he tried to force a fumble. It looked like he was beating up Collins.

Watt got off two big left uppercuts and then two huge right hands. Collins held onto the ball.

And guess what? Watt was flagged for unnecessary roughness, giving the Seahawks a few more yards. They ended up scoring two plays later.

Man, that did not look good. Watt may want to alter his strategy to avoid getting penalty calls.