Colts make decision on Anthony Richardson’s future after trade request

Anthony Richardson’s time with the Indianapolis Colts is coming to an end.

On Thursday, the Colts granted Richardson’s request to seek a trade, according to ESPN’s Stephen Holder. Jeremy Fowler added that the trade request was mutual.

NEWS: The Indianapolis Colts have given QB Anthony Richardson permission to seek a trade given his uncertain future in Indy, ESPN has learned.



Story upcoming on https://t.co/5nxkndQ3MZ. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 26, 2026

Richardson was selected 4th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he played in just 17 games with 15 starts for the Colts.

Richardson’s future with the team looked bleak as of late, and the two sides cutting ties seemed “inevitable.”

Colts GM Chris Ballard recently said he “still believes in Anthony,” but with Daniel Jones expected to return to Indianapolis in free agency, the writing was on the wall for Richardson to find a new home.

Richardson lost the Colts’ QB1 battle to Jones ahead of the 2025 season. Richardson then suffered an eye injury in October, which resulted in a broken orbital bone.

The Colts opened Richardson’s practice window in December, but they decided to roll with 44-year-old Philip Rivers as their starter after he came out of retirement.

Seeking a trade ahead of this free agent class might be a wise choice for the former Florida Gators signal-caller. Outside of Malik Willis and veteran Kirk Cousins, there aren’t many big names available, although players such as Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray could enter depending on what their current teams decide to do.

Nonetheless, Richardson’s time with the Colts looks to be over once and for all.