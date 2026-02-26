Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Colts make decision on Anthony Richardson’s future after trade request

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Anthony Richardson ready to throw
Aug 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Richardson’s time with the Indianapolis Colts is coming to an end.

On Thursday, the Colts granted Richardson’s request to seek a trade, according to ESPN’s Stephen Holder. Jeremy Fowler added that the trade request was mutual.

Richardson was selected 4th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he played in just 17 games with 15 starts for the Colts.

Richardson’s future with the team looked bleak as of late, and the two sides cutting ties seemed “inevitable.”

Colts GM Chris Ballard recently said he “still believes in Anthony,” but with Daniel Jones expected to return to Indianapolis in free agency, the writing was on the wall for Richardson to find a new home.

Richardson lost the Colts’ QB1 battle to Jones ahead of the 2025 season. Richardson then suffered an eye injury in October, which resulted in a broken orbital bone.

The Colts opened Richardson’s practice window in December, but they decided to roll with 44-year-old Philip Rivers as their starter after he came out of retirement.

Seeking a trade ahead of this free agent class might be a wise choice for the former Florida Gators signal-caller. Outside of Malik Willis and veteran Kirk Cousins, there aren’t many big names available, although players such as Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray could enter depending on what their current teams decide to do.

Nonetheless, Richardson’s time with the Colts looks to be over once and for all.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App