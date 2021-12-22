Washington Football Team’s loss continues incredible NFC East streak

The NFC East continues to be nothing if not [checks notes] completely and utterly unpredictable.

The Washington Football Team lost their Week 15 game to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday. The loss continued an incredible streak in the NFC East division, which was pointed out by Reddit user Sandman444a. Washington, who won the division last year, will now officially be unable to repeat as the division champion this year. That makes this the 17th season in a row that the NFC East will not have a repeat division champion.

You can see in the full chronology of NFC East division champions in the Reddit post here. The division will go to either the Dallas Cowboys or the Philadelphia Eagles this year. Washington won last year, Philadelphia won in 2019, Dallas won in 2018, and so on. The last repeat NFC East champion was Philadelphia, who won four straight division titles from 2001 to 2004.

The parity is in sharp contrast to, say, the AFC East where the New England Patriots have won 17 of the last 20 division crowns and looked poised to win another one this year. On top of having some of the best competitive balance in the NFL, the NFC East also has some of its most entertaining rivalries.

Photo: Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera walks on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports