Bryson DeChambeau replaced by Patrick Reed at Olympics after positive COVID test

Bryson DeChambeau will not be able to compete for Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo due to a positive COVID-19 test.

DeChambeau’s positive test was announced by USA Golf on Saturday. They shared that Patrick Reed will replace him.

According to USA Golf, DeChambeau tested positive in the final testing protocol before he left for Japan. Reed will now undergo testing on Saturday, Sunday and Monday before being cleared to travel to Tokyo. The first golf competition at the Olympics will take place on Thursday.

“I am so excited to have the opportunity to represent our country and be a part of Team USA in Tokyo,” Reed said in a statement, via USA Golf. “I wish Bryson nothing but the best, and I know how disappointed he is to not be able to compete, and I will do my best to play my best and represent our country.”

“I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA,” said DeChambeau. “Representing my country means the world to me and it was a tremendous honor to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo. I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so.”

The US men’s Olympic golf team will now include Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Reed.