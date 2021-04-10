Video: Corey Conners makes impressive hole-in-one at Masters

Corey Conners made some history at the Masters on Saturday.

Conners made a hole-in-one on the sixth hole during his third round. The hole-in-one was just the sixth ever on the sixth hole in Masters history.

Conners is having a great Masters so far. The Canadian golfer shot a three-under 69 on Friday to put him two under for the tournament. His hole-in-one on Saturday put him three under through six holes (he also had two birdies and a bogey).

As of his hole-in-one, Conners was tied for fourth at three under.