Video: Fan has hilarious ‘freedom!’ chant after Collin Morikawa birdie

It didn’t take fans at Whistling Straits very long to get into the Ryder Cup spirit on Friday, and one of the best chants of the day game when Collin Morikawa knocked down a big birdie putt.

Morikawa, who was paired with Dustin Johnson for morning foursomes, drained a birdie to give himself and Johnson a commanding 3-up lead over Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland. As the putt was making its way to the hole, someone in the gallery hilariously shouted “freedom!”

Here’s the video:

This “freedom!” chant as Collin Morikawa drained a birdie putt is everything you expect from the Ryder Cup pic.twitter.com/ZkbVURRxjg — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) September 24, 2021

The Ryder Cup always brings out the best in fans, and U.S. supporters are even more hungry for a victory this year. They had to wait an extra year to host the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and their side has lost nine of the last 12 tournaments. We’ll see a lot more enthusiasm from the gallery before the weekend ends.