Fan chooses interesting item for Wyndham Clark to sign at US Open

One fan got creative in choosing her Wyndham Clark-signed memento from this year’s U.S. Open.

Clark was the runaway leader on Saturday through 54 holes at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. That made him the most sought-after golfer at the course, with fans lining up to have him affix his autograph on various items.

After being given a U.S. Open hat to sign, one woman handed Clark a can of Diet Coke. Like a true professional, Clark signed the beverage without even flinching.

This fan gave Wyndham a DIET COKE can to sign 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rDLqWnSOpC — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 21, 2026

Clark, who won the U.S. Open in 2023, infamously threw a tantrum during last year’s tournament after missing the cut to make it to weekend action. He trashed a couple of lockers at the Oakmont Country Club in frustration.

The 32-year-old American was in a much better mood this time around.

Clark had a historic run through the first two days of the U.S. Open. He breezed through his opening round on Thursday with a 64 to get to 6 under. He then followed with a 69 on Friday to break the course record through 36 holes, previously held by Shigeki Maruyama and Phil Mickelson.

Clark hit an even 70 on Saturday to carry a commanding 6-stroke lead heading into the final round of the 2026 U.S. Open.

The fan’s signed Diet Coke can may turn into quite the piece of memorabilia should Clark hold on to win it all.