Miles Russell had the best Father’s Day surprise for his dad

Miles Russell had an awesome gift for his dad on Father’s Day for the final round of the US Open.

Russell invited his father Joe to be his caddie for his final walk up the 18th hole at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Sunday. He had cleared the gesture with tournament officials, and his dad did not know it was coming.

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Miles Russell's father, Joe, took over as caddie for his son's final walk up 18.



What a Father's Day gift! pic.twitter.com/7tfHKSrjyx — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 21, 2026

Russell’s dad introduced him to golf as a toddler, and this was the 17-year-old’s way of paying him back. This was also Russell’s first US Open, making it even more meaningful.

Russell is a two-time AJGA Player of the Year and winner of the Junior PGA Championship and Junior Players Championship, and is already one of the most highly-touted young prospects in the sport. He has committed to play golf at Florida State.

The 17-year-old finished the tournament at +7, but he managed to post an even round on Sunday to close out the tournament on a high.