Jeremy Roenick has a wild story about watching Team USA beat Canada

Former NHL superstar Jeremy Roenick found himself in an uncomfortable spot while cheering for Team USA in its gold-medal match at the 2026 Winter Olympics against Canada on Sunday.

While sharing his amazement over the quality of hockey played between the Americans and the Canadians in the ultimate game of the tournament, the Chicago Blackhawks legend Roenick revealed that he caught the action while in Canada — at an airport, to be precise.

“Unfortunately, or fortunately, I was watching the game from an airport in Canada,” the 56-year-old Roenick said during an appearance on the “Spiegel & Holmes Show.”

“And I can’t even tell you, I can’t even tell you how uncomfortable I was sitting at the restaurant bar, where everybody knew I was sitting there and watching it amongst a bunch of Canadians, and I’m the only one cheering.”

Roenick also noted that after Jack Hughes scored the overtime game-winner to give Team USA the gold, the airport “turned to a morgue,” as Canadian hockey fans were left devastated by the game’s result.

No country loves hockey more than Canada, and to see Hughes find the back of the net in walk-off fashion was indeed painful to see for millions of Canadians, who expected nothing less than a gold-medal win for their team.

Team USA’s gold in Italy was its first since the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.