Mitch Marner pulls off a historically absurd hat trick in the Stanley Cup Final

Many NHL players finish their careers without scoring a hat trick. Mitch Marner , on the other hand, needed just a little over six minutes in a period to light the lamp three times.

The Vegas Golden Knights star forward put on a show in the second frame of Saturday’s Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The 29-year-old skater had a hat trick within just 6:10 to lead the way for Vegas in the one-sided period.

According to the NHL’s official communications department, Marner’s hat trick in Game 3 of the Carolina series is the fastest ever in Stanley Cup Final history.

Marner got a little help from the Hurricanes in his first goal of the contest, as he was credited with the score after Carolina defenseman Sean Walker inadvertently put the puck into his team’s net. But Marner’s next two goals were clearly his.

Overall, he had four points in the period. Marner had an assist on Tomas Hertl ’s goal that broke the scoreless tie earlier in the stanza.

After several years of playoff failures with the Toronto Maple Leafs , Marner was traded to the Golden Knights and is now looking to win his first Stanley Cup title in just his first season with Vegas.