Shannon Sharpe shares his reaction to being fired by ESPN

ESPN has cut ties with Shannon Sharpe in the wake of the scandal he was embroiled in, and the Hall of Fame tight end says he has only one major issue with the decision — the timing.

A report surfaced on Wednesday that Sharpe is out at ESPN less than two weeks after he settled his lawsuit with Gabriella Zuniga, a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct. Sharpe shared his reaction to the news during the latest episode of his “Nightcap” podcast, which was released on Wednesday night.

Sharpe said he is “at peace” with ESPN’s decision but that he feels badly that the news came out before Saturday, which is when his brother Sterling Sharpe will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Sterling, a former wide receiver, and Shannon, a former tight end, are the first brothers to ever be enshrined in Canton.

“My brother’s going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I really want it to be about him and I want it to be about my family,” Sharpe said. “I said this coming out would overshadow everything that he’s worked his entire life for. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way. I profusely apologized to him earlier today.

“I really enjoyed my time at ESPN. They gave me an opportunity to bring my audience that saw me really just grow. They saw me ‘Lakers in 5’ and they saw me say all these analogies that my grandparents gave me. I was able to bring that to ESPN and I’m very, very grateful for that. They did what they felt what they needed to do and I’m at peace with that. I just wish this thing could’ve waited until Monday, because I hate the fact that I’ve overshadowed my brother.”

Sharpe was on ESPN for about a year and a half following his departure from FS1 show “Undisputed,” which he co-hosted with Skip Bayless.

Sharpe and Zuniga were in a tumultuous consensual sexual relationship after first meeting at a gym. Zuniga had sued Sharpe in April seeking $50 million over his alleged mistreatment of her. The lawsuit led to great embarrassment and negative attention for Sharpe, who announced on April 24 that he was stepping away from ESPN.

At the time, Sharpe said he would be back on ESPN in the future. The 57-year-old does not seem surprised that the network had other plans, though he wishes those plans were kept under wraps until after Saturday.