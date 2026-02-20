Alysa Liu had 6-word message for TV cameras after her gold-medal performance

Alysa Liu captured Olympic gold in women’s figure skating at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan, delivering a joyful, near-flawless free skate that ended a 24-year drought for the United States in the event.

The 20-year-old Californian, who had stepped away from the sport after finishing sixth at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, returned on her own terms—prioritizing fun, self-expression, and zero pressure.

Skating to Donna Summer’s “MacArthur Park,” Liu landed seven triple jumps with exuberance and precision, posting a season-best free skate score of 150.20 to secure the top spot. Her total edged out Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto for silver (1.89 points behind) and young compatriot Ami Nakai for bronze.

No Russian skater reached the podium, marking a shift in the sport’s landscape.

As she exited the ice in her shimmering gold dress, Liu turned to the TV cameras and delivered a candid, six-word celebration.

The unfiltered moment captured her pure elation and authenticity, contrasting sharply with the intense, media-polished personas often seen in figure skating.

Liu’s comeback story—marked by a break for college, hobbies, and rediscovering joy—culminated in this historic win, proving that skating can thrive on heart rather than fear. She embraced teammate Amber Glenn in celebration and shared hugs with rivals, embodying the spirit she brought back to the ice.