Naomi Osaka planning to take another leave from tennis?

Naomi Osaka seems like she is planning to take some time off from tennis.

Osaka lost in three sets at the US Open on Friday night, falling to 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez in the third round. Osaka lost her composure during the match and threw her racket multiple times.

The defeat marked the third straight event in which Osaka lost in the third round. All three losses came to lefties too.

After her upset loss, Osaka said she might take a break for a while.

Osaka starts to break down again in her news conference but says she wants to continue. Says:

"I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match". Says "I think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while" then flashes two thumbs up and in tears exits room — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) September 4, 2021

That probably would be a smart move for Osaka.

She developed a mental issue over her struggles on clay courts, which she turned into a controversy with the media. Now she is losing even on her best surface — hard courts — against lefties. The 23-year-old four-time major champ could use time away from the game to regain her confidence and competitive mindset.

Osaka took some time off after withdrawing from the French Open mid-tournament and skipped Wimbledon. She probably could have used even more time off but returned for the Olympics, where there was pressure to represent her country.