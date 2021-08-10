Track star Cameron Burrell dies at age 26

Former track and field star Cameron Burrell died on Monday at the age of 26.

Burrell, who ran for the University of Houston, was the 2018 NCAA national champion in the 100m sprint. He represented the United States in various track competitions, usually as a sprinter in the 4x100m relay.

In 2017, Burrell joined an exclusive club when he broke the 10-second barrier in the 100m sprint (9.93). The mark broke Burrell’s father’s previous school record at Houston.

Burrell’s father is Leroy Burrell, a former 100m world record holder and current Houston track coach.

The Cougars tweeted about Cameron’s death.

We are devastated by the unexpected passing of alumnus Cameron Burrell. We offer our sincerest condolences and support to the Burrell family and all who knew him, including Cameron’s many friends, coaches and teammates. pic.twitter.com/Wnjb12knIh — University of Houston (@UHouston) August 10, 2021

Leroy Burrell shared the following statement about his son’s death.

“My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night. We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends,” Leroy Burrell said. “We are profoundly grief stricken, and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available.”

University of Houston president Renu Khator released the following statement about Burrell.

Statement from University of Houston President Renu Khator, released by the school, on the passing of former UH track star Cameron Burrell, son of UH track coach Leroy Burrell: pic.twitter.com/KLGJtDw4od — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 10, 2021

Photo: jenaragon94/Flickr via cc-by sa 2.0