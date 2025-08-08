Video emerges of Sha’Carri Richardson getting physical with her boyfriend

Video has surfaced of the alleged domestic violence incident involving sprinting star Sha’Carri Richardson.

The two-time Olympic medalist Richardson was arrested on July 27 at Seattle-Tacoma Airport in King County, Wash. after getting physical with her boyfriend Christian Coleman, who is also a U.S. sprinting star. Initial reports revealed that Richardson had allegedly pushed Coleman into a nearby column and thrown a pair of headphones at him as well as they exited a security checkpoint (full details here).

On Thursday, TMZ Sports shared the surveillance video of the incident. In the footage, you can see Richardson shoving Coleman multiple times as he attempted to walk away from her. One of the more forceful shoves did indeed send Coleman crashing into a column at the airport gate.

The two then moved further past the security camera, and Richardson then tossed the item that was in her hands (apparently the headphones) at Coleman’s head. The couple then continued to argue as the video cut out.

You can see the footage here.

Richardson, 25, was ultimately arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence and spent roughly 19 hours in jail at the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Wash. However, the case was subsequently cleared after Coleman, 29, declined to press charges, stating that he did not want to be a victim.

The two were in the area to compete in the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore. several days after the incident. Richardson ran during the 100m heats but withdrew from the 100m semifinals (she notably earned an automatic bid to the 100m in the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, Japan by taking gold in the event at the 2023 World Championships). She ran in the 200m heats and 200m semifinals at Eugene as well but did not qualify for the 200m final with her time.

Coleman also ran in both the 100m and the 200m at Eugene, qualifying for the final in both events. He placed fifth in the 100m and sixth in the 200m. Coleman spoke with reporters during the USATF Outdoor Championships and defended Richardson over the airport incident, saying that she should not have been arrested.