Sha’Carri Richardson says she is getting help after domestic violence arrest

Sha’Carri Richardson is ready to make a change after her recent arrest.

The U.S. sprinting star Richardson posted a video to her Instagram Story on Monday night. In the video, Richardson addressed her arrest last month for domestic violence and said that she was ready to hold herself accountable. Richardson added as well that she would be gettting help.

“[I’m] holding myself accountable,” said Richardson. “I see myself. I’m taking this time to not only see myself but get myself a certain level of help that overall is gonna reflect who I truly am in my heart, in my spirit.”

Richardson also acknowledged in the video that she put “myself in a compromising situation but somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for as well.” You can see her full video here.

The two-time Olympic medalist Richardson, 25, was arrested on July 27 at Seattle-Tacoma Airport in King County, Wash. on a charge of fourth-degree domestic violence against her fellow sprinter boyfriend Christian Coleman, 29. Footage has since emerged of the incident, which occurred as the couple had just exited a security checkpoint at the airport. In the video, Richardson could be seen shoving Coleman into a column as he was trying to walk away from her. She also later threw a pair of headphones at Coleman’s head.

After being arrested, Richardson spent roughly 19 hours in jail at the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Wash. But the case was subsequently cleared after Coleman declined to press charges against Richardson, stating that he did not want to be a victim.

Richardson and Coleman have been together for the last two years but only went public with their relationship this past February. Speaking with reporters a few days after the incident, Coleman defended Richardson and said that she should not have been arrested.

Next month, Richardson will be headed to Tokyo, Japan to compete in the women’s 100m event at the 2025 World Athletics Championships (which she has an automatic bye to after winning the 100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary). In the meantime however, it sounds like Richardson intends to work on herself and address the various issues that she is going through right now.