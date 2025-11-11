Larry Brown Sports

North Carolina star Seth Trimble suffered major injury in weight room mishap

by Comments
Seth Trimble during a practice
Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) works out during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

North Carolina star Seth Trimble is expected to miss time due to a fluke injury that happened in the weight room.

Trimble suffered a broken bone in his left forearm while lifting weights, according to R.L. Bynum of Tar Heel Tribune. The injury occurred on Sunday, when something fell on his non-shooting arm.

The injury means Trimble could be out for as long as eight weeks, though no specific timetable was offered by the university.

The news is a blow to the Tar Heels, with Trimble being a key part of their starting lineup. The senior was taking on a larger role this season, and was coming off a 17-point, 8-rebound performance in Friday’s win over Kansas. He averaged 11.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game last season.

Unfortunately for Trimble, the injury sounds like a fluke, not the outcome of something more stupid. The bizarre break will cost him a significant portion of his senior season, and will definitely have a negative impact on the Tar Heels for the foreseeable future.

.

