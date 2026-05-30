Marlins pitcher suffers a serious injury while stretching

One MLB pitcher’s stretching session will take him out of commission until the second half of the season.

Marlins starter Eury Perez was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday after leaving his start early against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Perez appeared to injure himself while getting low to the ground during a stretch in between innings.

The bizarre moment was caught by on camera by the local television broadcast of the game. Take a look.

Eury Perez left his start against the Blue Jays after he appeared to injure himself stretching in the dugout in between innings pic.twitter.com/CHy82iiQbN — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 27, 2026

Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reported on Friday that Perez suffered an right gracilis strain while stretching. The thigh injury will now keep Perez sidelined for the next eight weeks, De Nicola added.

The righty Perez, 23, had been off to a mediocre start to the 2026 season, going 3-6 with a 4.60 ERA and 1.26 WHIP through 12 starts (albeit with an impressive 72 strikeouts as well). This is Perez’s 3rd MLB season after he also missed the entire 2024 campaign due to an even worse injury.

With eight weeks on the shelf, Perez will be out of commission until at least late July. That is even worse injury luck than that of the baseball player who got hurt during a run-in with a bat dog this week.