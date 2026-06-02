Chandler Simpson suffers a bizarre injury on a stolen base

Chandler Simpson was a victim of his own blinding speed during Monday’s game.

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Simpson suffered an unusual injury in the middle of his team’s series opener against the Detroit Tigers . In the fourth inning at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., Simpson earned a one-out base hit and promptly took off for second during the next at-bat.

Simpson successfully swiped the bag … but paid the price for it. He immediately grabbed at his mouth area and was soon seen bleeding heavily from his lip.

Instant replay later showed exactly what had happened. Simpson’s helmet came flying off his head as he went into his headfirst slide, and the helmet bounced off the second-base bag and smacked Simpson in the mouth. Check out the video.

Chandler Simpson was bleeding heavily and had to leave the game after his helmet cut his lip as he slid into second pic.twitter.com/zHZvXct9ox — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 1, 2026

Simpson was forced to exit the game because of his lip injury. He was replaced as a runner by his Rays teammate Ryan Vilade .

The 25-year-old Simpson is known as one of the fastest players in the majors, stealing 44 bases for Tampa Bay last season and entering play on Monday with 14 steals through 55 games. But during the series opener against the Tigers, Simpson became the latest AL East player to suffer an extremely unusual injury this week.