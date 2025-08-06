Larry Brown Sports

Ric Flair had the best comment about Hulk Hogan’s funeral

Hulk Hogan smiles
Nov 19, 2014; Cleveland, OH, USA; Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan stands on the court before a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

WWE legend Ric Flair had the perfect comment about Hulk Hogan’s funeral service on Tuesday.

Flair was one of many high-profile figures to attend the memorial service held for Hogan in Largo, Fl. on Wednesday. He noted that other high-profile figures such as Vince McMahon, Triple H, Kid Rock, and Dennis Rodman were also in attendance, and commented that Hogan was still a huge draw even after his death.

Even In Heaven, He Sold Out Again,” Flair wrote on X. “The Most Beautiful Funeral I’ve Ever Attended! EVERYONE Was There.”

Page Six reported that Bam Margera and Theo Van were among others spotted arriving at Wednesday’s memorial service. There was one notable figure, however, who was not in attendance.

Hogan died on July 24 at the age of 71. He suffered a heart attack, and had also been dealing with a form of cancer prior to his death.

.
