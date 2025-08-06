Ric Flair had the best comment about Hulk Hogan’s funeral

WWE legend Ric Flair had the perfect comment about Hulk Hogan’s funeral service on Tuesday.

Flair was one of many high-profile figures to attend the memorial service held for Hogan in Largo, Fl. on Wednesday. He noted that other high-profile figures such as Vince McMahon, Triple H, Kid Rock, and Dennis Rodman were also in attendance, and commented that Hogan was still a huge draw even after his death.

Even In Heaven, He Sold Out Again,” Flair wrote on X. “The Most Beautiful Funeral I’ve Ever Attended! EVERYONE Was There.”

Even In Heaven, He Sold Out Again. The Most Beautiful Funeral I’ve Ever Attended! EVERYONE Was There. From @KidRock, To @TripleH, To @VinceMcMahon, To @dennisrodman. The Whole World Showed Up To Pay Respect To The Greatest Of Them All! Rest In Peace Hulkster! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/Vf0ucpz1v2 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 5, 2025

Page Six reported that Bam Margera and Theo Van were among others spotted arriving at Wednesday’s memorial service. There was one notable figure, however, who was not in attendance.

Hogan died on July 24 at the age of 71. He suffered a heart attack, and had also been dealing with a form of cancer prior to his death.